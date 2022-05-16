Microsoft has pushed a new update to its email management app, Microsoft Outlook. The latest update adds an important new feature to the Outlook app, but nothing beyond that.

The latest update takes the app version to 4.2217.1 and adds the ability to drag a recipient between To, CC, and BCC fields. However, the update includes no other changes, bug fixes, and improvements.

You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Microsoft Outlook already supports nifty features like Play My emails, FAQ experience in the app, built-in support for iCS attachments, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and more. Microsoft will continue to add useful features like these to Outlook through app updates, thereby making the app better.

