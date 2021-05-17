Microsoft Outlook for iPad will soon support 3-panes

Microsoft today released a new Outlook Insider build for iOS users. This new Outlook build includes a new feature for Apple iPad devices.

Outlook for iPad now support 3-panes. With 3-pane support, you can see your folders list alongside the message list and message body. The experience will be similar to Outlook on the PCs. Also, drag and drop is supported in this 3-pane mode. So, you can move a mail to a desired folder using drag and drop gesture. You can download this latest Outlook Insider build from Apple TestFlight app.

You can download the Microsoft Outlook app here from App Store.