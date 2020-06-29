Microsoft Outlook for iOS now allows you to easily move recipients between the To, Cc, or Bcc

by Pradeep

 

Outlook for iOS

Microsoft Outlook for iOS now allows you to easily move recipients between the To, Cc, or Bcc. In Outlook for Windows, you can just drag and drop the contacts across To, Cc, or Bcc based on your requirement. You can now do the same using tap and hold gesture on Outlook for iOS app. You can check out how this feature works in the video embed below.

You can download the updated Outlook app here from App Store.

via: Ross Smith

