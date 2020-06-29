Microsoft Outlook for iOS now allows you to easily move recipients between the To, Cc, or Bcc. In Outlook for Windows, you can just drag and drop the contacts across To, Cc, or Bcc based on your requirement. You can now do the same using tap and hold gesture on Outlook for iOS app. You can check out how this feature works in the video embed below.

Ever wanted to move recipients between the TO, CC, or BCC lines in @Outlook iOS? Now you can! Just tap and hold to move.#outlook #ems #Microsoft365 pic.twitter.com/YjRrSwOgsP — Ross Smith IV (@RossSmithIV) June 27, 2020

You can download the updated Outlook app here from App Store.

via: Ross Smith