Microsoft Outlook for iPhones and iPads has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 4.36.0, the update introduces a new feature called ‘Ignore conversation’ that helps users stay focused on what’s important.

As the name suggests, ‘Ignore conversation’ is a feature that will help you get rid of long email threads that keep popping up on your Outlook inbox whenever someone replies to them. The official changelog reads as follows:

Sick of that company-wide email that everyone is still replying all to? So are we. Stay focused on what’s important by getting it and all future replies out of your inbox and straight into deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature.

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most successful Microsoft apps that are available both on Android and iOS. The app recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store. This is an impressive number considering the fact that the Gmail app comes pre-installed in pretty much every Android smartphone.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app for your iPhone or iPad from the below link, or you can head over to Apple’s App Store and search for the app.