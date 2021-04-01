Microsoft Outlook has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2111.2., the update adds a new feature that offers time suggestions when you schedule a meeting with colleagues. The feature will help you find the perfect time that suits everyone. The update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

– When scheduling a meeting with colleagues, Outlook automatically offers time suggestions, so you can easily find a time that suits everyone. All weekly updates also include performance improvements and bug fixes aimed at optimizing Outlook.

Microsoft recently added built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and the ability to play emails to Outlook for Android. The app has a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store.

via WBI