Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 4.1.53, the update has added support for OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Drive, Dropbox, making it easier for you to easily find, attach, or preview files. Apart from that, it brings no new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the changelog below.

Changelog

Your recent files are now front-and-center. With added support for OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box you can now easily find, attach, or preview files.

Microsoft recently added improved Do Not Disturb Mode, Actionable Messages, built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed a feather in the cap! The 4.4/5 rating also suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can click on the below link.