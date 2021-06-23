Microsoft Outlook add-on now available for Edge browser

Microsoft Outlook Add-on

Microsoft has recently released a new Outlook add-on for Microsoft Edge browser that will allow you to send and receive email, manage your calendar, tasks, and more without opening a new tab. For example, you can check your contact’s phone number without switching tabs or apps. You can download this add-on for free from Microsoft.

Microsoft Outlook add-on features:

  • Access work or personal accounts
  • Read, send, and manage email and get new email notifications
  • Create events, view upcoming ones, and join online meetings
  • Create, track, and manage tasks
  • Manage contacts

You can download the Outlook add-on here from Microsoft.

via: Neowin

