Microsoft Outlook add-on now available for Edge browser

Microsoft has recently released a new Outlook add-on for Microsoft Edge browser that will allow you to send and receive email, manage your calendar, tasks, and more without opening a new tab. For example, you can check your contact’s phone number without switching tabs or apps. You can download this add-on for free from Microsoft.
Microsoft Outlook add-on features:
- Access work or personal accounts
- Read, send, and manage email and get new email notifications
- Create events, view upcoming ones, and join online meetings
- Create, track, and manage tasks
- Manage contacts
You can download the Outlook add-on here from Microsoft.
via: Neowin
Comments