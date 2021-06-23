Microsoft Outlook add-on now available for Edge browser

Microsoft has recently released a new Outlook add-on for Microsoft Edge browser that will allow you to send and receive email, manage your calendar, tasks, and more without opening a new tab. For example, you can check your contact’s phone number without switching tabs or apps. You can download this add-on for free from Microsoft.

Microsoft Outlook add-on features:

Access work or personal accounts

Read, send, and manage email and get new email notifications

Create events, view upcoming ones, and join online meetings

Create, track, and manage tasks

Manage contacts

You can download the Outlook add-on here from Microsoft.

via: Neowin