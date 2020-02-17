Microsoft opens a new engineering hub in India

Microsoft already has over 10,000 employees in India with major engineering hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Microsoft today announced the launch of the Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) in National Capital Region (NCR). Microsoft mentioned that the new IDC in NCR will play a critical role in Microsoft India’s expansion and growth story. Microsoft has plans to expand this new NCR hub into a full-fledged development center, similar to the existing IDC facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

NCR IDC will have employees working in the following groups:

Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Research- Responsible for driving the company’s overall AI strategy and forward-looking research and development efforts spanning infrastructure, services, apps and agents

Responsible for driving the company’s overall AI strategy and forward-looking research and development efforts spanning infrastructure, services, apps and agents Cloud & Enterprise- Focuses on CRM, development tools, cloud infrastructure, Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure

Focuses on CRM, development tools, cloud infrastructure, Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure Experiences & Devices Group- Works on the software platform, games, apps and devices that power the Windows ecosystem. This group is also responsible for Microsoft’s global productivity strategy via products and services including Office 365, SharePoint and Vision

Works on the software platform, games, apps and devices that power the Windows ecosystem. This group is also responsible for Microsoft’s global productivity strategy via products and services including Office 365, SharePoint and Vision Core Services Engineering- Core Services Engineering is the team that builds and runs the critical products and services that enable Microsoft to serve its customers

Core Services Engineering is the team that builds and runs the critical products and services that enable Microsoft to serve its customers IDC NCR will also house Mixer, Microsoft’s live streaming gaming platform team, becoming the first center to host the gaming team outside the company headquarters in Redmond.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our India Development Center in NCR. We have built a strong engineering presence in India over the past two decades and we are excited to be expanding to Noida. This represents a critical expansion of our ability to attract world-class technology talent. Our deep commitment to the region will help us further Microsoft’s mission to empower every individual and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Kurt DelBene, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft