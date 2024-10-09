Microsoft OneDrive mobile app finally gets the refresh it deserves & brings other features too

We're also getting colored folders in File Explorer on the desktop

Microsoft has just announced an abundance of good news for OneDrive users during a recent event. The OneDrive mobile app finally gets the refresh that it deserves, and we’re also getting features like a better searching experience and colored folders in File Explorer.

The new OneDrive mobile app now features a photos-first layout, improved search that lets you find pictures by describing them in simple terms, and easy sharing of full-resolution images, even with people who don’t use OneDrive.

In its demo, Microsoft describes some of the things you can do with the new OneDrive mobile app, thanks to its new natural language search. For example, you can type prompts like “Sophia and her dog” or anything in your everyday language, and OneDrive will automatically summon pictures of her with the fluffy friend.

Besides, you can also back up your camera roll automatically and import files from other cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox.

These new experiences are also coupled with a bunch of other features. The major expansion includes colored folders in File Explorer—where you can put whatever color you want on folders in your OneDrive-connected File Explorer—and Copilot Agents, the custom-built AI assistant, for Copilot on OneDrive.

Microsoft also promises that, next year, you will be able to get meeting recaps directly from OneDrive that highlights key points and organizes them into actionable insights. And, you’ll also soon be able to convert Word documents into detailed PowerPoint presentations.

You can download the OneDrive mobile app on Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.