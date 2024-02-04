Get answers from Your OneDrive files without opening them with the new Copilot feature

Microsoft is bringing a new AI-powered feature called Copilot to OneDrive for the Web. This feature, currently scheduled for release in May 2024, will allow users to ask questions and get information directly from their stored files without opening them individually.

Copilot in OneDrive, accessible through OneDrive for Web, which has been redesigned recently, facilitates users in extracting information from files within their OneDrive without opening them. This functionality extends to summarizing one or multiple files, offering a convenient way to interact with various file types. Supported formats include DOC, DOCX, FLUID, LOOP, PPT, PPTX, XLSX, PDF, ODT, ODP, RTF, ASPX, RTF, TXT, HTM, and HTML.

Imagine you have a folder full of reports and presentations on different topics. Instead of manually searching through each document, you can ask Copilot a question like “What are the sales figures for Q4 in the marketing report?” or “Summarize the key takeaways from the product launch presentation.” Copilot will then analyze the relevant files and provide concise answers or summaries, saving you valuable time and effort.

The feature, now included in the Microsoft 365 roadmap with Feature ID 381450, is set to roll out globally in May 2024.

It definitely has the potential to improve how users interact with their OneDrive files. By leveraging AI, Copilot can help users find information faster, gain deeper insights from their data, and ultimately be more productive.

Additionally, as AI technology evolves, we can expect Copilot’s capabilities to expand, potentially offering even more advanced features and functionalities.

To access Copilot in OneDrive, users will require a Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. The feature’s roadmap entry was added on February 2, 2024. The release phase for Copilot in OneDrive is marked as General Availability, and it will be available on the web platform.