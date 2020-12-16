Microsoft OneDrive iOS app now uploads Live Photos on iPhone

After testing the feature with beta users since October, Microsoft today announced that OneDrive iOS app now uploads Live Photos. With Live Photos, your iOS device records what happens 1.5 seconds before and after you take a picture. Instead of a still image, you get the moment captured with movement and sound. OneDrive now stores and plays back the full motion and sound of your Live Photos.

Once uploaded, you can view your Live Photos on the OneDrive website and in the OneDrive iOS app. To play back the motion and sound of your Live Photo in the OneDrive iOS app, you can tap and hold on the photo in the OneDrive iOS app. To play back the motion and sound of your Live Photo on OneDrive for web, you can click the “Live” badge in the top left of the image.

If you have already uploaded Live Photos from your device, then those photos would have been stored as still photos by default. But, you can easily re-upload these to OneDrive as Live Photos. Here’s how you can do this:

Go to the OneDrive Settings > tap “Camera Upload” > tap “Reupload from Original Formats” > toggle ON the switch labeled “Reupload Still Photos as Live Photos”.

This action cannot be undone and will upload Live Photos in their original format (by default, iOS devices capture Live Photos in the HEIC format which some Windows and Android devices can’t display.)

Uploading and playing back Live Photos is only supported for OneDrive personal accounts. It is not enabled for OneDrive work or school accounts.

If you are running OneDrive app build 12.11 or higher and iOS 13 or higher, you will be able to enjoy this new feature.

Note: Live Photos are roughly twice the size of still photos, and they will take up more of your OneDrive storage space than still photos.

Source: Microsoft