Way back in April Microsoft announced that they will soon be delivering the OneDrive Client for the Apple Mac platform in the .pkg format.

Microsoft said the format will allow for faster updates and better security,

In the end, the roll-out of the update was delayed, but today Microsoft announced that general availability should start in mid-July and that the change should be fully rolled out by the end of July.

In June Microsoft announced several other new features coming to OneDrive for Mac. Some of the new features include native M1 silicon support, Known Folder Move, improved OneDrive Files On-Demand, improved Finder experience and more.

Hopefully, the change to .pkg format will mean those will also roll out in the near future.

You can find the details of those coming features below: