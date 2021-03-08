In February Microsoft announced a major update for OneDrive for Android app with three new features:

New home screen: Microsoft is bringing all-new home screen experience to OneDrive for Android users. This new home screen will display recently accessed files, files downloaded for offline use, and “On This Day” photos for OneDrive personal account users. For work accounts, you will see recent files, shared libraries, and offline files. OneDrive for Android version 6.21 or above will have this feature. Samsung Motion Photos support: OneDrive already support backup of Samsung Motion Photos. Now, Microsoft is adding playback support. You can now enjoy Motion Photos with full motion and sound by playing them on a web browser using OneDrive.com, and OneDrive for Android. OneDrive for Android version 6.23 or above will have this feature. 8K video support: Recent Galaxy flagship devices from Samsung support 8K video recording. OneDrive already allowed you to store 8K videos without any compression. With the new update, you can playback the 8K videos. When you play 8K video on a phone or device that does not support the full 8K pixel resolution of your video, the device will display the video at your current device resolution setting.

Today Microsoft tweeted that the features are now rolling out:

OneDrive for Android is now rolling out playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8k video. Learn more: https://t.co/EbOgGLZTE2 #OneDriveForHome — OneDrive (@onedrive) March 8, 2021

You can find the OneDrive for Android app in the Store here.