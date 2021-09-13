Microsoft expands the Office visual update to all Insiders running Current Channel builds

Back in July, along with the release of the first Windows 11 Preview Build, Microsoft announced a major visual update for Office apps on Windows. You can read about the visual refresh of Office apps on Windows here.

After testing the new visual update with Beta channel Insiders, Microsoft has expanded the new visual update to 100% of Office Insiders running Current Channel (Preview) builds. You can get this visual update today if you are a Current Channel (Preview) user running build Version 2108 Build 14326.20046 or later.

Some FAQs regarding the new visual update:

How do I pin the ribbon? To collapse or pin the ribbon, select Ribbon Display Options , and then Always Show Ribbon to keep the ribbon visible, or Show Tabs Only to collapse it. You can also click ctrl+F1 or double click a ribbon tab to quickly toggle the ribbon state. Learn more

To collapse or pin the ribbon, select , and then to keep the ribbon visible, or to collapse it. You can also click ctrl+F1 or double click a ribbon tab to quickly toggle the ribbon state. Learn more What happened to the Quick Access Toolbar (QAT)? How to show the Quick Access Toolbar (QAT) Showing and hiding: We’ve added the ability to hide the QAT. If you’ve never customized your QAT, it will be hidden by default. To show it, select Ribbon Display Options > Show Quick Access Toolbar or right-click any area of the ribbon and select Show Quick Access Toolbar in the shortcut menu. Position: By default, the QAT appears below the ribbon. You can also put it above the ribbon by selecting Customize Quick Access Toolbar > Show Above the Ribbon . Labels: To help you differentiate commands in the QAT, we now support showing command labels. These can be disabled by clicking Customize Quick Access Toolbar > Hide Command Labels . Default commands: The Undo and Redo commands appear on the Home tab. To further customize the ribbon and QAT, use the Ribbon Display Options or Customize Quick Access Toolbar menu. Learn more about QAT.



