Microsoft releases Office Insider preview Build 16.0.13929.20004 for Android devices, here is what’s new

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Office Android

Microsoft yesterday announced the release of new Office Insider build for Android devices. This new build comes with new features for Word and PowerPoint apps. The new Text Predictions feature in Word app will allow you to reduce spelling and grammar errors. In PowerPoint app, you can now play videos embedded in the presentation.

What’s new in Office Insider build:

  • Word:
    Type faster with Text Predictions: Text Predictions reduce spelling and grammar errors and learns over time to give the best recommendations based on your writing style.
  • PowerPoint:
    Play videos: You can now play videos and audios inserted in your presentations in consumption and edit view.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments