Microsoft explains the new features of Surface Laptop 4 in a new video

Today, Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop 4 with several improvements including the latest gen Intel and AMD processors for improved performance, better battery life, improved webcam and more. Microsoft today published a new video explaining all the new features of the Surface Laptop 4. You can find the video below.

Summary of the video:

The camera image processing is hardware-accelerated for noise reduction, sharpness, and contrast. Its F2 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel sensor let in about 60% more light compared to common 1.1-micron pixel sensors in other HD laptop cameras, resulting in better low light capture. When paired with the optional Surface Dock 2, Surface Laptop 4 can drive two 4k displays at 60 hertz along with its internal LCD display.

Improved manangement: Models with AMD processors now also benefit from the same enterprise deployment and management tools as models equipped with Intel chips.

You can pre-order the new Surface Laptop 4 here and get the Surface Earbuds worth $199 for free.