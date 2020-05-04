Microsoft brings the new Data from Picture feature to Excel for Mac Insiders

We’re excited to show a new feature that allows you to turn images with table data into data you can edit in Excel. With the new Data from Picture feature in Excel for Mac, you can insert data from a screen clipping on your clipboard, an image file from your computer, or from your iPhone camera. There’s no need to type all the data. Excel can do it for you!

Click to Add Mode in Excel

The Click to Add Mode feature was part of Excel 2011, but was not part of subsequent versions. Bringing it back was our #5 most requested suggestion on UserVoice, and had a significant amount of feedback in our centralized feedback system. We have heard you and once again made the feature available!