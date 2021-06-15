Microsoft’s new affordable Modern USB and Wireless Headsets now available for order

Back in April, Microsoft announced two new Microsoft Teams certified headsets: Microsoft Modern USB and Microsoft Modern Wireless Headsets. These new headsets are designed to be affordable for most customers. You can now order these headsets from Microsoft Store using the below links:

Both the headsets feature high-quality audio, noise-reducing microphone, and on-ear call controls.

Microsoft Modern USB Headset:

Improve call quality with background noise-reducing microphone.

Featuring lightweight, padded earcups for all-day wear.

High-quality stereo speakers optimized for voice.

Easily see whether you can be heard or not.

The mute, volume, and the Microsoft Teams button are in-line and easy to reach.

Join meetings at a touch of a button and enjoy easy setup and management.

Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset:

Comfortable on-ear design with lightweight, padded earcups for all-day wear.

With a background noise-reducing microphone and high-quality stereo speakers optimized for voice.

Featuring a status light that allows you to easily see whether you can be heard or not.

Join meetings at a touch of a button and enjoy high-quality audio, plus easy setup and management. Teams Certification requires the included USB dongle to connect.

With up to 50 hours of music listening time1 or up to 30 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams

Including mute, volume, and the Microsoft Teams button.

You can order these new headsets using the below links: