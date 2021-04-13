Microsoft announces affordable Modern USB and Wireless Headsets

Microsoft today announced two new Microsoft Teams certified headsets: Microsoft Modern USB and Microsoft Modern Wireless Headsets. Unlike the Surface Headphones, these new headsets are designed to be affordable for most customers. These headsets feature high-quality audio, noise-reducing microphone, and on-ear call controls.
Microsoft Modern USB Headset:
- Improve call quality with background noise-reducing microphone.
- Featuring lightweight, padded earcups for all-day wear.
- High-quality stereo speakers optimized for voice.
- Easily see whether you can be heard or not.
- The mute, volume, and the Microsoft Teams button are in-line and easy to reach.
- Join meetings at a touch of a button and enjoy easy setup and management.
Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset:
- Comfortable on-ear design with lightweight, padded earcups for all-day wear.
- With a background noise-reducing microphone and high-quality stereo speakers optimized for voice.
- Featuring a status light that allows you to easily see whether you can be heard or not.
- Join meetings at a touch of a button and enjoy high-quality audio, plus easy setup and management. Teams Certification requires the included USB dongle to connect.
- With up to 50 hours of music listening time1 or up to 30 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams
- Including mute, volume, and the Microsoft Teams button.
Microsoft Modern USB and Wireless Headsets will be available in select markets this June. Microsoft Modern USB Headset will be available for $49.99 USD.
