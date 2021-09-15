Microsoft Mesh App for HoloLens gets a major update with improved UI and new features

Early this year, Microsoft announced Microsoft Mesh, an Azure-based cloud platform that will allow anyone to build immersive, multiuser, cross-platform mixed reality apps. To showcase the capabilities of Microsoft Mesh, Microsoft released Microsoft Mesh app for HoloLens. Microsoft today announced an updated Microsoft Mesh app for HoloLens with redesigned UI and several new features.

New Redesigned UI: Updated look and feel brings a cohesive, intuitive, and delightful experience for Mesh App based on several years of iterative testing and learning. This includes new icons, animations, table, avatar menu, 3D UI, magic windows, and much more.

Co-location: This highly anticipated feature allows users in the same physical location to be in a collaborative session with each other (without needing an avatar) alongside other remote avatar participants. Check it out with your coworkers as you return to the office.

New Brushes and Sounds: Mesh App now has over 40 unique brushes with unique sounds. These include a wide variety of styles and effects including animation, particles, extrusions, solid patterns, and natural shapes. Use a large brush size to see more detail. Fuzzy, hairy, and flower brushes are some fun favorites.

Eye Gaze Experimental Feature: Look and pinch to select and manipulate holographic content when the experimental feature is enabled.

Sticky Notes Experimental Feature: The sticky notes are found in the stickers sub-menu of the Tools section. Place stickies in your space for quick annotation with voice or keyboard input.

You can check out the video demo of the new update below.

You can download the Microsoft Mesh app here at Microsoft Store.