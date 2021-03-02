Microsoft Mesh App for HoloLens reimagines remote collaboration sessions

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft today announced the new Microsoft Mesh app for HoloLens. This new app will allow you to join remote collaboration sessions with others in an all-new way. You can have your own expressive avatars, ink and annotate content, import 3D content directly from OneDrive and more.

Microsoft Mesh App description:

Microsoft Mesh App for HoloLens enables a feeling of presence and shared experiences from anywhere. Interact as if you’re face-to-face – even when you’re not. You’ll see 3D content that’s persistent and can be collaborated on spatially. This mutual understanding ignites ideas, sparks creativity and forms powerful bonds.

You can download the Microsoft Mesh app here at Microsoft Store. Microsoft Mesh is not just a HoloLens app. Microsoft Mesh is a mixed reality collaboration service that will enable cross-device presence and shared experiences through mixed reality applications. You can read about Microsoft Mesh in detail here.