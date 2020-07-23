Microsoft announces three new features for Insights pane in Outlook

Microsoft’s Insights Outlook add-in helps you gain focus time, maintain your work relationships, plan time away from work, and improve your overall work-life balance. Last year, Microsoft introduced a new meeting preparation insight in the Insights Outlook Add-in. It offered insights for meetings you are invited to. Based on the feedback from customers, Insights is getting the following additional features for you as a meeting organizer.
- Prepare for invited meetings: In addition to meetings you organize, you will also see insights for meetings you’ve been invited to.
- Assist in establishing quorum: Review conflicts for your upcoming meetings and respond to a meeting request inline, helping the organizer get an accurate count for the meeting.
- Review essential information before the meeting: Get pre-read recommendations for upcoming meetings as well as suggested tasks related to the meeting and review all explicitly attached documents.
Source: Microsoft
