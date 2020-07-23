Microsoft announces three new features for Insights pane in Outlook

Microsoft’s Insights Outlook add-in helps you gain focus time, maintain your work relationships, plan time away from work, and improve your overall work-life balance. Last year, Microsoft introduced a new meeting preparation insight in the Insights Outlook Add-in. It offered insights for meetings you are invited to. Based on the feedback from customers, Insights is getting the following additional features for you as a meeting organizer.

P repare for invited meetings : In addition to meetings you organize, y ou will also see insights for meetings you ’ve been invited to .

Assi s t in e stablish ing quorum: R eview conflicts for your upcoming meetings and respond to a meeting request inline , help ing the organizer get an accurate count for the meeting .

essential information before the meeting : G et pre-read recommendations for upcoming meetings as well as suggested tasks related to the meeting and review all explicitly attached documents.

Source: Microsoft