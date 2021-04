Microsoft has added a new option in the Edge tab right-click menu which will make it easier to move tabs between Edge windows and profiles.

The new “Move tab to” menu is available in Edge Canary 92.0.866.0 or later, but requires a flag to be enabled.

To enable the menu item, you need to go to Edge://flags, search for “Move tab context menu item new design” and enable it.

via Techdows