Microsoft makes it easier for you to spot latest Xbox game deals

Are you always on the lookout for the latest Xbox game deals? If so, we may have some good news for you.

Microsoft is testing a new way to display information when a sale is going on. The Redmond tech giant has recently launched a new build for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring (Build 2409.240808-2200) with the new experience on the Xbox Update Preview.

Basically, as described in the official changelog, besides the Store search, you will see more info on sales when you select a game on the Home screen or when you’re searching for it via Home or the guide.

“With today’s update, we’re making updates to the improved sales information and a different random subset of users will notice this experience, making it easier to identify sales and take advantage of them,” Microsoft says.

The Redmond company also brought a few fixes here and there with this update. Pop-up notifications and language accuracy have been improved, with some text variations possible for Preview users.

The Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring is one of the channels that the Xbox team has always been experimenting with. It’s an invite-only channel, so if you don’t have it, you can still join Omega that’s open to everyone or either Delta or Beta rings which are a bit more exclusive.

Despite always coming second behind Sony’s PlayStation consoles in hardware sales and number of users, Microsoft’s Xbox is always an attractive option for folks looking for cheaper games. The Xbox Game Pass subscription plans have been the driving force that keeps the green console afloat, especially after the Activision-Blizzard acquisition.