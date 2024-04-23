Microsoft makes it easier for you to delete browsing history on Edge

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has been working on a few improvements here and there for its popular browser, Edge. Besides the AI-powered Circle to Copilot and some new flags that could enable a better Copilot experience, Microsoft has now improved the way you delete browsing history on Edge.

Folks in the insider community have spotted a nice little change in the browser. Now, as shared by @Leopeva64 on X (formerly known as Twitter), when you access the “Recently closed” section in Edge’s revamped Tab actions menu, there are options to delete some entries of your browsing history.

Some changes to Edge's revamped Tab actions menu, Microsoft has added options to open history or clear browsing data in the "Recently closed" section, they've also added the buttons to delete individual entries or entire windows:https://t.co/I4QNVPq5Wm

.https://t.co/n2wULS8L2L pic.twitter.com/a5UbF2Pelv — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) April 22, 2024

As you may know, such features aren’t currently accessible in the stable version of Edge. In the stable version, clicking on the “Recently closed” section directs you to the History hub, where you’ll find a garbage bin icon for deleting your history.

But, rather than deleting it directly from there, clicking the icon redirects you to the Settings menu to delete your history instead from the last hour, the last day, the last week, or under a custom time range.

Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge’s number-one competitor, recently introduced the option to delete your browsing history from the past 15 minutes. The feature itself was first tested many months ago as a part of Chrome Canary v120, but it’s been around for longer for the Android version.