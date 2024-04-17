Microsoft wants to shove Copilot on everyone by working on this feature on Edge for mobile

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft wants everyone to use Copilot. There’s no secret in that, even with a horrible, monotonous ad. Now, it seems like the Redmond company is working on a feature that could push Copilot even further in Microsoft Edge for Mobile.

Folks in the insider community of the browser have spotted new flags in Edge Canary for Android. As shared by @Leopeva64 on X (formerly known as Twitter), these flags let you enable multiple “pedals”.

So, when you type a command (like “write” or “create an image,” for example), you get immediate action in the address bar—which then will be, you guessed it, opening Copilot.

You can now enable multiple "pedals" in Edge Canary for Android, "pedals" are a feature that allows you to type a command that causes an action to be displayed in the address bar suggestions:https://t.co/EDZcy1TsA6 pic.twitter.com/MpkwU5d3Hc — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) April 17, 2024

As you can see, at least pedals for Image Creator, Copilot Chat, Weather, and Translator have now been introduced in Edge for mobile. This feature has been around in Edge for Windows, and it’s called “Actions” on Chrome for Windows.

And it’s not the only attempt that Microsoft has been making in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Microsoft (once again) tested launching Copilot in Windows 11 at start-up. The change was spotted in a beta version of Windows 11 (Build 26100), although it wasn’t entirely new. Microsoft had previously tested it in Build 23615 several weeks ago, removed it, and then reactivated it.