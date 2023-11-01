Microsoft rolled out new update to make Excel formulas easier to read

Want to make Excel formulas easier to read? Well, the October 2023 update of Microsoft Excel may have just come to save the day.

The Redmond-based tech giant has released a new update for Microsoft Excel that brings a number of new features and enhancements to the web, Windows, and Mac versions of the popular spreadsheet software.

There are a bunch of updates and improvements being rolled out to all sorts of platforms, but one thing that caught the eye is this thing called Formula Authoring Enhancements for Excel for the web.

Basically, it’s designed to make it easier to see, create, and edit formulas in Excel. It includes things like the Parentheses Coupling: based on where your cursor is, it makes long and complex formulas easier to read by showing you which parentheses match each other.

There is also the new insert function dialog with a user-friendly interface and a monospaced font experience in formula edit mode.

Microsoft Excel is available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms. It’s automatically installed on your Windows system. Or, if not, you can always download it on Microsoft’s site.