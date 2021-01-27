LottieFiles announces a Series A investment, led by Microsoft’s M12

A Lottie is a JSON-based animation file format that enables designers to ship animations on any platform. Lottie assets are small files that work on any device. LottieFiles is a platform for all things to do with Lottie. It offers a range of tools and features that aim to make the discovery, creation, and implementation of Lottie animations easier and more efficient.

LottieFiles today announced a Series A investment of $9 million, led by M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund. This new investment will be used to further the product roadmap, expand infrastructure to support its 300% YoY growth, and increase its global user base.

“The way LottieFiles has created a compelling offering by bringing delight to apps and websites is a real breakthrough. Their platform not only disrupts the existing design industry, but also empowers an entirely new set of users by unlocking many new opportunities to use motion. Lottie is the new standard for delivering motion and LottieFiles leads the field,” said Abhi Kumar, Partner at Microsoft’s M12 that led the investment.

“By listening to the Lottie community, we’ve created a unique set of editing, workflow and collaboration tools that seamlessly integrate with popular design software and developer environments such as Adobe After Effects, Figma, Microsoft VS Code, and others. To make things easier for non-motion designers, users can take advantage of tons of free content available on our platform to get started,” added Nattu Adnan, Co-founder & CTO.

Source: LottieFiles