Microsoft’s M12 invests in Databook, a leading platform in enterprise customer intelligence

Databook, a leading platform in enterprise customer intelligence, today announced a $16M Series A funding round led by Microsoft’s Venture Fund M12, along with Salesforce Ventures and existing investors. M12 Managing Director Tamara Steffens will be joining Databook’s board as it looks to expedite its go-to-market efforts and continue scaling out the business.

Here’s what Databook does:

Databook leverages real-time insights to productize consulting-style intelligence—helping sellers identify customer priorities, predict which buyers are experiencing pain points or urgency, develop a point-of-view that aligns best-fit use cases to the customer’s desired business outcomes, and automatically generate contextualized collateral. This allows sellers to deliver the right pitch, to the right customer, at the right time.

In short, Databook dramatically reduces the length of sales cycles, increases win rates, and grows contract values.

“Databook will revolutionize how you do account planning, and how you prepare your reps to sell into their accounts. Their platform is a forcing function to uplevel the business acumen of your reps, help them prioritize their accounts, and aim their entire sales effort at the business problem…GAME.CHANGER,” said Frank Perkins, AVP Enterprise Sales, Salesforce.

Source: Databook