Microsoft lucky by not entering VR market as Sony stopped PSVR2 production for unsold units

Sony Group Corp. has halted production of its PSVR2 headset due to a surplus of unsold units, indicating a slowdown in sales since its launch.

Bloomberg first reported on Monday that, despite producing over 2 million units since February of the previous year, shipments have declined each quarter, leading to excess inventory across Sony’s supply chain.

Moreover, analysts also foresee a potential market recovery in the future, driven partly by Apple Inc.’s entry into the virtual reality space with its hotly-wanted device, the Vision Pro.

However, challenges remain for Sony and other VR manufacturers in attracting enough content creators to make their platforms appealing. The closure of Sony’s PlayStation London division, along with layoffs affecting other studios, reflects broader challenges in the VR industry, including high hardware costs and limited content availability.

The VR market is, indeed, a tricky business, and even Apple is facing challenges in it too. The pre-order sales of its Vision Pro headset didn’t meet expectations because it’s pricey ($3,499), and lacks basic apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Microsoft, known for its achievements in AR with HoloLens, has hesitated to join the VR market, despite calls from Xbox users for a native VR experience on the console. Last year, the company even decided to discontinue support for Windows Mixed Reality (WMR), its VR platform, in upcoming Windows releases.

Ouch.