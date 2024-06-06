Microsoft Loop pages can be now printed and saved as PDFs

by Pradeep Viswav 

Microsoft Loop Figma Integration

Loop pages are one of the three main elements in Microsoft Loop and they bring together people, and all the components, links, tasks, and data. Once created, Loop pages can be shared across Microsoft 365 apps as a link or as an embedded Loop component. Microsoft recently announced a new feature in Loop that will allow users to save their Loop pages in two new ways.

First, Loop pages can be now printed. To print a Loop page, click the three dots icon on top right and select the Print & PDF Export option. In the Print pop-up that appears, you can select the printer and click Print.

Second, Loop pages can be now saved as PDF files. To save a Loop page, click the three dots icon on top right and select the Print & PDF Export option. In the Print pop-up that appears, select the Save as PDF option and click Save.

Printing and saving Loop pages is a highly sought-after feature, and Microsoft is finally responding to user demand by implementing it.

