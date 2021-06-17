Logitech will soon launch the first Microsoft Teams-certified true wireless earbuds

Microsoft today announced that Logitech will soon announce the first Teams-certified true wireless earbuds. This Teams-certified earbuds will be available in both Graphite and Rose colors and will deliver an always-on Teams experience from your mobile device or desktop. When we reached out to Logitech to get more info on these earbuds, we only got the following response:

Logitech has been working to develop the first Teams-certified true wireless earbuds for mobile and desktop. Please stay tuned in the coming months for more information on the earbuds and other exciting innovations.

Source: Microsoft

