Microsoft rolling out Live Transcription for scheduled meetings in Teams for GCC customers

First announced in July 2020, Microsoft started the roll out of Live Transcription for Microsoft Teams meetings to Windows and macOS desktop app users in March this year. Today, Microsoft announced the roll out of Live Transcription for scheduled meetings in Teams for GCC customers. Live Transcription is available:

For scheduled meetings.

When the spoken language is U.S. English.

On the installed desktop version of Teams.

For customers with the following licenses: Office 365 G1, Office 365/Microsoft 365 G3 & G5, Microsoft 365 F1 & Office 365/Microsoft 365 F3.

Microsoft also announced that Transcription will not have support for applying retention policies, eDiscovery & legal hold for now.

Source: Microsoft