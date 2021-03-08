First announced in July 2020, Microsoft has today updated the Microsoft 365 roadmap to indicate that Live Transcription of Microsoft Teams meetings are now rolling out to Windows and macOS desktop app users.

As the name suggests, speech during meetings is converted to a text record that is attributed to the speaker and which can be downloaded as a Word document for later use.

The host can however delete the document, or the service admin can forbid transcriptions.

The feature also has accessibility implications, making it easier for those with hearing impediments to participate.

It is available for Microsoft Teams desktop app users who speak English and who set their default language to English in Teams.

via onMSFT