The new Microsoft Lists app rolling out this month

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced a new app called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience and it can be accessed from any device. With ready-made templates, you can quickly start lists online, on our new mobile app, or with Microsoft Teams.

As simple to use as a spreadsheet, Lists helps you easily track any information, invite others to collaborate, and use rules to keep everyone in sync – in addition to being able to customize forms and flows with the Power Platform. It’s a simple, smart, flexible way to track information and get more done.

Today, Microsoft announced the roll out plans of Microsoft Lists app. The new Microsoft Lists home page and the eight ready-made templates will begin roll out by end of July 2020. The Lists app in Microsoft Teams will begin roll out by the end of August 2020. General availability is expected by the end of October 2020. Microsoft Lists mobile apps are coming by end of this year. Lists app will be available through Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription plans where SharePoint is included.

Source: Microsoft