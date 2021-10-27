Microsoft: LinkedIn continues to see record engagement, revenue up 42%

Microsoft yesterday reported that LinkedIn sessions grew 19% with record engagement while the revenue increased 42% (up 39% in constant currency) driven by Marketing Solutions growth of 61% (up 59% in constant currency). The revenue growth was driven by better-than-expected

performance in Talent Solutions from the improved job market.

During the earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that LinkedIn saw record engagement as people increasingly turn to LinkedIn to connect, learn, grow, and get hired. In fact, confirmed hires on LinkedIn increased more than 160% year over year. Satya also highlighted that over 15,000 enterprise customers now use LinkedIn Learning.

Businesses continue to choose LinkedIn as the trusted way to reach professionals. LinkedIn advertising revenue was up 61% year over year.

