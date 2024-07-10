Microsoft launches Patch Tuesday July 2024 for several versions of Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Again, it is that time of the month. Besides launching the Patch Tuesday July 2024 for Windows 11’s 21H2, 22H2, and 23H2 versions, Microsoft also brings the security update to several versions of Windows 10.

Microsoft said that it’s addressing multiple security and performance concerns across various versions, namely 20H2, 21H2, 22H2 (KB5040427), 1809 (KB5040430), 1607 and Windows Server 2016 (KB5040434), and 1507 (KB5040448).

Microsoft specifically mentions that the KB5040427 update for Windows 10’s 20H2 onwards addresses security issues for the Windows operating system and includes improvements to the User Account Control (UAC) behavior when Windows Installer repairs an application, requiring credentials to be prompted.

You can get the latest security update for Windows 10 by going to the Settings app, and then go to Windows Update. The previously reported errors when changing profile pictures (error code 0x80070520) are still present within this update, unfortunately.

The current, most recent version of Windows 10, the 22H2, will reach its end of support on October 14, 2025. That’s about a year from now on. The Home and Pro editions of the 21H2 already reached its end last year, followed by the Education, Enterprise, and IoT Enterprise versions last month in June 2024.

As for Windows 11, Microsoft has just reminded us that the 22H2 (Home and Pro editions) will reach its end of servicing period in October 2024. You can upgrade to the current 23H2 but the latest, more AI-friendly 24H2 has already arrived for Copilot+ PCs.