Microsoft launches LinkedIn in Hindi

Microsoft today announced the launch of LinkedIn in Hindi. Hindi is the first Indian regional language supported on LinkedIn and it will enable more than 600 million Hindi-speaking people worldwide to experience LinkedIn in their native language. With 82 million members, India is LinkedIn’s second largest market after US.

With LinkedIn in Hindi, you will be able to:

Create your LinkedIn profile in Hindi, making it easier for other Hindi-speaking members and recruiters to find you for relevant opportunities.

Access the feed, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi. LinkedIn team also mentioned that they are working towards expanding the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries.

Source: LinkedIn