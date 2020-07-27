Microsoft Launcher Preview will be phased out by the end of August

Early this month, we reported that Microsoft Launcher Preview will be phased out by the end of July. Based on the feedback collected from Microsoft Launcher Preview users, Microsoft is releasing a new version (v6) of Microsoft Launcher. You can read about it here.

Today, Microsoft announced that it will waiting until the end of August to phase out Preview Launcher so users will have more time to transition to the new version of Microsoft Launcher.

Some Preview Launcher users reported that they were not able to import their Preview settings when they download the new version of Microsoft Launcher. Microsoft is aware of this issue. The issue occurs because the latest version of Microsoft Launcher isn’t available for your device yet. This issue will not occur when you download the new Microsoft Launcher in August.

New features include:

Personalized news: Stay in the know. The personalized news feed updates throughout the day with top trending stories, making it easy to stay on top of whatever’s relevant to you.

Landscape mode: Microsoft Launcher supports vertical and horizontal orientations to enhance your viewing preference.

Customizable icons: Give your phone a consistent look and feel with custom icon packs and adaptive icons.

Beautiful wallpapers: Enjoy a fresh new wallpaper from Bing every day or choose your own photos.

Dark theme: Reduce eye strain when using your phone at night or in low light environments. This feature is compatible with Android’s default dark mode settings.

Improved performance: Microsoft Launcher now loads faster, uses less memory, is more battery efficient, and offers fluent animations.

The new look and feel in Microsoft Launcher. Dark theme in the new Microsoft Launcher.

Source: Microsoft