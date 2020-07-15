After a long period in Preview, today Microsoft announced the rollout of Microsoft Launcher v6 to general Public.

Microsoft Launcher v6 is built on a new codebase allowing Microsoft to bring multiple new features such as Personalized News, Landscape mode, Customizable App Icons, Bing-Supported Wallpaper, Dark Theme, and numerous performance improvements like speed to load, low memory utilization, battery optimization and fluent animations.

Gallery

New features include:

Personalized news: Stay in the know. The personalized news feed updates throughout the day with top trending stories, making it easy to stay on top of whatever’s relevant to you.

Landscape mode: Microsoft Launcher supports vertical and horizontal orientations to enhance your viewing preference.

Customizable icons: Give your phone a consistent look and feel with custom icon packs and adaptive icons.

Beautiful wallpapers: Enjoy a fresh new wallpaper from Bing every day or choose your own photos.

Dark theme: Reduce eye strain when using your phone at night or in low light environments. This feature is compatible with Android’s default dark mode settings.

Improved performance: Microsoft Launcher now loads faster, uses less memory, is more battery efficient, and offers fluent animations.

The new look and feel in Microsoft Launcher. Dark theme in the new Microsoft Launcher.

Microsoft Launcher v6 supports Android 7 and above and is available from the Google Play Store. System dark theme is supported on devices with Android 8.0 and above.

Microsoft notes that known issues include that Sticky notes sync issues may occur after upgrading to v6 and Notification badges may need to be enabled again after v6 upgrade.

Download it from Google Play here.