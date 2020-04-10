Microsoft will launch Surface Go 2 in the coming weeks

Back in July 2018, Microsoft announced Surface Go, the smallest and most affordable Surface device. Nearly two years after the launch, Microsoft is now planning to reveal its successor. The upcoming Surface Go device will be called Surface Go 2. Yes, Microsoft no surprise in the naming department. According to our sources, Microsoft will reveal the new Surface Go 2 device in the coming weeks. I won’t be surprised if the device becomes available for order early next month.

Recently, a benchmark revealed that the Surface Go 2 tablet will be powered by 8th gen Intel Core m3-8100Y, an efficient dual-core processor which only needs to be passively cooled, which sounds perfect for the tablet. But I don’t think this processor will offer a massive upgrade in performance over the older Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU. Similar to the current Surface Go model, Microsoft will also be selling the Surface Go 2 LTE model for people who need connectivity on the go. Surface Go 2 will start at $399 and will go up to $650 for the top model with LTE.

The current generation Surface Go is out of stock at Microsoft Store. If you are interested, you can order it from Amazon.