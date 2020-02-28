Microsoft is expected to hold a launch event for the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 in the near future in New york.

According to reports, the two devices will feature upgraded internals, with the Surface Go 2, in particular, receiving a much needed more powerful processor.

Now Geekbench has leaked a benchmark (noticed by WindowsLatest) which suggests this is exactly what has happened.

Surface Go 2

The benchmark shows the tablet is using Intel’s Core m3-8100Y which is an efficient dual-core Amberlake processor which only needs to be passively cooled, which sounds perfect for the tablet, and which represents a massive upgrade over the older Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU.

The benchmark shows both a version with and without LTE is being worked on, and both versions have 8GB of RAM, which is again very good news.

The Surface Go was unexpectedly popular, despite not being a very powerful device, and if Microsoft can keep the price the same while correcting its major deficiency they are likely to have somewhat of a hit on their hands.