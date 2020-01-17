Microsoft is attempting to win the hearts and minds of cubicle dwellers with a new ad campaign which will air on major TV networks worldwide.

Starting with a 30-second ad during this weekend’s NFL playoffs, the ads will also roll out to UK, Germany and France in February.

The ads will tout the “Power of Teams” and an example can be seen below:

While Microsoft has a massive installed base of Teams users, rival Slack has claimed actual usage and engagement is poor, as users simply enjoy the app less.

Microsoft is pushing Teams as a new way of working that is more modern and inclusive., saying it is the end of boring business meetings, flip charts, ancient speakerphones, and slide decks printed on paper.

Slack’s share price dropped 2% on the news.

Via The Verge