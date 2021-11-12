Microsoft and Kyndryl announce global strategic partnership

Kyndryl is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. Kyndryl and Microsoft today announced a global strategic partnership that will offer incremental multi-billion dollar revenue opportunities for both the companies.

Kyndryl and Micrsoft will bring state-of-the-art solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud for the enterprise market. Microsoft becomes Kyndryl’s only Premier Global Alliance Partner.

Partnership details:

The companies will jointly bring customer solutions to market, in the areas of data modernization and governance, AI-driven innovations for industries, cyber security and resiliency, and transformation of mission critical workloads to the cloud.

Kyndryl will lead with advisory, implementation and managed services for complex hybrid IT environments.

In addition, central to the partnership will be a focus on creating new solutions for customers and programs to advance skills.

A co-innovation lab will be established to rapidly develop and bring to market new customer capabilities built on Microsoft Cloud.

To strengthen and expand technical expertise, Microsoft will establish the “Kyndryl University for Microsoft” powered by Microsoft to rapidly scale skills for Kyndryl professionals.

“As an independent company, we’re investing in our partner ecosystem to support the success of our customers, and we’re focused on expanding our market opportunity across cloud, data, security, and intelligent automation,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. “In this landmark relationship with Microsoft, Kyndryl is matching our deep expertise in mission-critical IT systems with the benefits of Microsoft Cloud to be at the heart of progress for our global customers.”

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent, and more clear,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “As Kyndryl’s only premiere global alliance partner, with the power of the Microsoft Cloud we will help customers across every industry manage and modernize their business for the era ahead. We are looking forward to partnering with Kyndryl to serve our shared customers, building on its expertise and understanding of mission-critical IT systems, as well as the company’s deep relationships with enterprises around the world.”

Source: Microsoft