Microsoft to discontinue the Xbox One SmartGlass app for Windows PCs

Microsoft today announced that Xbox One SmartGlass app for Windows PCs will be discontinued from June. Once the app is discontinued, Xbox users won’t be able to download the app from Windows Store and there will be no further updates for those who already downloaded the app to their devices.

Xbox SmartGlass app features:

Navigate your Xbox One console using your device’s keyboard and touch

Control your media and set top box with the SmartGlass remote control

Browse the web on your TV using your mobile device

Enhance what you are watching or playing with SmartGlass companions

Increase performance with faster connections and reliability

Search, browse, and pin content to play on your Xbox One console

Track achievements, get game help, message friends, and watch game DVR clips

Change TV channels on your Xbox One through OneGuide on SmartGlass

Purchase Xbox One games & add-ons

Browse for recent and popular games & add-ons

Microsoft encourages users to use the Xbox app for Windows 10 PCs going forward. The Xbox app can be used to discover and download new games with Xbox Game Pass, see what your friends are playing, and chat with them across PC, mobile, and Xbox consoles.

Source: Microsoft