HEVC. H.265 / High-Efficiency Video Compression (HEVC) is a newer video compression technology that claims to offer up to 50% high compression ratios than older compression standards.

While Microsoft offers support for the codec, on some occasions Windows users have to purchase it from the Store for $0.99.

Now Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, has announced that Microsoft has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.

As a Licensor, all of Microsoft’s HEVC/H.265 essential patents are now included under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license. As a Licensee, Microsoft gains access to the over 16,500 (and counting) worldwide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard licensed through the HEVC Advance pool.

“We are very pleased to welcome Microsoft, one of the world’s most recognized and respected companies and a leader in innovation, to our HEVC Advance program,” said Access Advance CEO Peter Moller. “Microsoft becoming a licensee, as well as a licensor making their H.265/HEVC essential patents available for license through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, further demonstrates the value of our HEVC Advance pool license.”

Hopefully, the move will ensure free access to the codec in the future.