Microsoft announces collaboration with Johnson Controls and general availability of Azure Digital Twins

Microsoft today announced a collaboration with Johnson Controls to transform how buildings and spaces are conceived, built and managed. Johnson Control’s OpenBlue Digital Twin is a comprehensive platform that will support the entire ecosystem of building and device management technologies with digital cloud technologies.

Johnson Controls uses several Azure services including Active Directory Services, Azure Data Lake, Access Control and Time Series Insights. Microsoft’s Azure Digital Twins service is also integrated into Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform.

Microsoft today also announced the general availability of Microsoft Azure Digital Twins. It is a platform for digital models and spatially aware solutions that can be applied to any physical environment. You can use the predefined and extensible twin object models to build virtual representations of the physical world and contextually aware solutions specific to an industry.

“Our partnership with Microsoft is a vital ingredient in our innovation strategy, as the company shares our vision of using technology to transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play,” said Mike Ellis, vice president and chief digital and customer officer at Johnson Controls. “Digital twins are playing an increasingly important role in the design, construction and ongoing operation of healthy buildings and spaces, and can be particularly valuable when analyzing large datasets and predicting patterns and trends to tell our customers things they don’t yet know. Our OpenBlue digital platform, closely connected with Microsoft’s platform and workplace technologies, represents an unbeatable opportunity to help our customers make shared spaces safer, more agile and more sustainable.”

Source: Microsoft