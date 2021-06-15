On the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Microsoft announced that they are working on a browser extension for Outlook and Exchange for Business.

The extension would let browser users access their mail, calendar and contacts by simply clicking on an icon in your browser taskbar, rather than switching to a new tab or app, similar to the Microsoft 365 extension below:

The extension will work for corporate Exchange accounts, Outlook.com and Hotmail, and is being developed for Edge, but will also officially be made available in the Chrome Store.

Microsoft is setting a wide target date for the release of the extension, merely saying they hope to release the extension sometime in calendar year 2021.

via DrWindows