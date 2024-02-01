Microsoft is the world's 2nd most admired company; the winner has been winning for 17 years running

Fortune magazine unveiled its annual World’s Most Admired Companies list again, and the results paint a fascinating picture of corporate reputation today. While tech giants continue to reign supreme, some surprising shifts and success stories add nuance to the narrative.

Apple, the undisputed champion of corporate admiration, claims the top spot for an incredible 17th year in a row. The tech giant consistently impresses with its innovative products, brand loyalty, and overall financial performance.

Microsoft, which recently crossed the mark of $3 trillion for the first time, deserves a standing ovation for securing the coveted second place, solidifying its position as a leader in the tech industry. This achievement comes after years of strategic transformation and a renewed focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

While tech dominates the top, established players like Walmart are proving their resilience. Once threatened by the e-commerce giants, Walmart has climbed to the impressive ninth position, marking a 14-year return to the top 10.

Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list offers valuable insights into how companies are perceived by their peers and the public. It’s a testament to the power of consistent innovation, adaptability, and responsiveness to changing consumer demands.

Here is the complete list.