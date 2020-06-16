Microsoft confirmed in May that they are curtailing their vision for Windows 10X, from their original revolutionary dual-pane design to a more mundane single-screen OS.

The company also pushed back its Surface Neo dual-screen tablet all the way to 2021, and it appeared to most that the operating system has been all but shelves.

A recent 8th June commit on the Chrome Gerrit, however, confirms the company is still working on making applications compatible with the OS.

The commit reads:

“On Windows Core OS systems, the character limit for the app container name is 50 characters. Chromium currently supplies app container names > 50 characters. This change shortens the sandbox process names.”

It fixes an issue which would have prevented Chrome from running on Windows Core OS and by extension Windows 10X.

The news does not mean the OS will still be launched this year, but does suggest it may actually benefit from being much better due to the delay and the additional polish work it brings.

via WindowsLatest.